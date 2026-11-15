RECALL: Check Your Refrigerator For Costco Whipped Cream

RECALL: Check Your Refrigerator For Costco Whipped Cream

Costco.com

Costco is recalling cans of its heavy whipped cream just before Thanksgiving. A voluntary recall was issued for certain cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream because they may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical.

Alamance Foods said it initiated the recall "out of an abundance of caution." The company said some consumers reported a chemical smell and taste, but no adverse effects requiring medical care have been reported.

white cream in clear glass mug
Photo by Crystal Tubens on Unsplash
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The recall affects 15-ounce cans with a best-if-used-by date of April 2nd, 2027, and were sold between October 11th and 31st.

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