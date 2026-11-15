Costco is recalling cans of its heavy whipped cream just before Thanksgiving. A voluntary recall was issued for certain cans of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream because they may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical.

Alamance Foods said it initiated the recall "out of an abundance of caution." The company said some consumers reported a chemical smell and taste, but no adverse effects requiring medical care have been reported.

Photo by Crystal Tubens on Unsplash white cream in clear glass mug

Get our free mobile app

The recall affects 15-ounce cans with a best-if-used-by date of April 2nd, 2027, and were sold between October 11th and 31st.