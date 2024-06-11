Costco, Tillamook Recalling Cheese With Possible Foreign Objects

Washington based Costco and Tillamook are recalling cheese that may contain foreign objects.

A letter to Costco members says a random quality check found plastic pieces in 32 oz. twin-pack packages of Tillamook Monterey Jack and Colby Jack cheese.

It says the foreign plastic material is only contained in the Monterey Jack Cheese in small quantities.

The product was sold in Costco warehouses between May 9 and May 31 but packages may still be in consumers’ homes.

The packages were produced only for Costco locations in the Northwest region. They have a “Best If Used By” date of October 22, 2024.

The letter dated June 1 was written by Tillamook County Creamery Association Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mike Bever, who said the company is making a precautionary move.

"In an abundance of caution and as part of our commitment to product quality and safety at the highest levels, we are voluntarily taking action to remove this product from the marketplace," said Bever.

Consumers who still have the twin-pack packages are being asked to not consume the item, but instead return the package to a local Costco for a full refund.

Anyone who has already consumed the cheese without issue is advised to not take any action as the presence of the foreign plastic material is very minimal.

The Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is a farmer-owned dairy cooperative headquartered in Tillamook County, Oregon.