The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is preparing new rules following voter approval of I-638. It restricts participation in girls' interscholastic athletics to biological females. The measure was approved by a margin of 12 points (55.9% to 44.01%). I-638 is supposed to take effect on December 3, 2026.

The WIAA is revising its policy that allows student athletes to compete on the teams that align with their gender identity.

Schools will be given updated health and wellness forms, along with a biological sex attestation addendum for physical exams. Students will have to submit a document from a doctor who determines a student's biological sex. Schools will determine eligibility for participation in a sport.

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Eastmont School District Superintendent Spencer Taylor told KPQ News the Eastmont School Board was on record for twice having asked the WIAA for clarity about protecting girls' sports prior to the vote and was looking forward to receiving more direction as early as next week. Taylor said the looming legal challenges create a murky situation for the district.

The Wenatchee School District said it would be notifying parents of athletes already mid-season this fall or winter. READ HERE

"Our athletics office has contacted families of the winter athletes who are affected right away. We’re helping them understand the new requirements and finish them on time, so our girls’ teams can keep their focus on the season. We’ll also keep our broader parent community updated on eligibility for future seasons." --Wenatchee School District

The ACLU, along with plaintiffs TransFamilies and the Washington Education Association (teachers union), is suing the state of Washington to prevent I-638 from implementation. The Seattle School District is also considering a separate legal challenge. Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has announced his office's conflict of interest in defending the public's vote by hiring his former law firm to defend the result. Brown says he has a conflict because of his obligations to defend the state on other transgender policies

On the other side of the debate, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) announced it filed a motion in King County Superior Court to intervene in Washington Education Association v. State of Washington. on behalf of Female Athletes United (FAU), a group of female high school athletes in Washington state.

The debate over protecting girls' sports has drawn attention in our region since Eastmont High School athlete Annaleigh Wilson, at age 15, competed against a transgender athlete during a 2024 track meet in Cashmere.