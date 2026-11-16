Voters have approved an initiative that restricts Washington state participation in K-12 girls' sports to athletes who are born female. The measure was approved by 12 points (55.9% to 44.01%). I-638 is supposed to take effect on December 3, 2026

The ACLU, along with plaintiffs TransFamilies and the Washington Education Association (teachers union), is suing the state of Washington to prevent I-638 from implementation. The Seattle School District is also considering a separate legal challenge. Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has announced his office's conflict of interest in defending the public's vote by hiring his former law firm to defend the result. Brown says he has a conflict because of his obligations to defend the state on other transgender policies

On the other side, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) announced Friday it is filing a motion in King County Superior Court to intervene in Washington Education Association v. State of Washington. on behalf of Female Athletes United (FAU), a group of female high school athletes in Washington state.

Adrien Leavitt, staff attorney for the ACLU of Washington, said in a press release. “Washington has long had strong protections against discrimination, and we will make sure those laws are enforced to stop this law from ever taking effect and prevent this needless attack on transgender youth in our state.”

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) policy allows student athletes to compete on the teams that align with their gender identity.

The debate over whether girls should have to compete with male athletes who identify as female has drawn interest in our region since Eastmeont High School athlete Annaleigh Wilson, at age 15, found herself standing on a podium with a transgender participant at a 2024 track meet in Cashmere.

Annaleigh Wilson (left), trans athlete (right) who won the event at 2024 track meet in Cashmere, WA Annaleigh Wilson (left), trans athlete (right) who won the event at 2024 track meet in Cashmere, WA

Wilson and other female athletes have been at the forefront of the national debate that has been supported with an executive order from President Trump and a similar ruling from the U.S. Suprem Court

Now that proponents of protecting female sports had apparently won a hard-fought victory on the ballot, they find opponents want a second chance to allow male athletes to compete against girls.

Just before the polarizing issue went before voters on Nov. 3rd, a male athlete competed as a girl for the Camas High School cross country team after competing as a boy just weeks before. The athlete actually won a girls’ varsity race, weeks later, after placing very poorly in a boys' junior varsity race at the start of the season. The flip-flop and contrasting race outcomes against different genders were at the heart of the initiative, with voters overwhelming support.

Ahnaleigh Wilson, a junior at Eastmont High School, raced the same male athlete at the state final and was bumped down in the rankings as a result.

“Female athletes know better than anyone what is at stake when males compete in girls’ sports. They lose roster spots, championships, scholarships, safety, and privacy, as our client Kallie Keeler did when she was sexually assaulted on the mat in Washington state,” said ADF President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kristen Waggoner in a press release. “Young women are done being told to stay silent. If the ACLU wants this fight, game on.”

According to an ADF press release, the organization is asking the court to allow it to defend the new law on behalf of FAU.