The Community Foundation of NCW (CFNCW) has announced that Executive Director Beth Stipe will retire in December 2027, after 24 years leading the charitable nonprofit.

Stipe's retirement was shared with the Board of Trustees earlier this year, and a Selection Committee has begun preparations to identify the Foundation's next Executive Director.

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Stipe said it's been a great 24 years, and she is eternally grateful for the joy her role has provided.

"There's nothing better than to be able to leave an organization better than you found it and in a great position for the next person to come in and do amazing things."

According to a CFNCW press release, donors have entrusted over $230 million in charitable gifts to the Community Foundation during Stipe's tenure. CFNCW’s managed assets grew from $13 million in 2003 to approximately $190 million this year, with more than 600 charitable funds.

“It is difficult to fully capture the impact of Beth’s 24 years of dedicated leadership on the Community Foundation and the communities it serves,” said Board Chair Evan McCauley. “Beth has not only guided the organization’s growth and evolution but also helped shape its culture, strengthen its relationships, and deepen its roots across North Central Washington. We are incredibly grateful for her vision and commitment to keeping philanthropy local and guiding legacies back into the region. McCauley added, "The Community Foundation is strong, and the Board is approaching this transition with the same care and intention that Beth has brought to her leadership. On behalf of the Board, thank you, Beth, for your extraordinary leadership and for the lasting difference you have made. The Community Foundation and North Central Washington because of you."

Stipe has been credited for expanding the Community Foundation’s reach and capacity through the recovery response following the 2014 Carlton Complex Fires, the opening of an office in Omak, the launch of the Nonprofit Practices Institute leadership training program, and reshaping CFNCW's grantmaking process.

Stipe will continue serving through December 31, 2027.

READ CFNCW's FULL NEWS RELEASE