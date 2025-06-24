Dozens of north central Washington programs and organizations receive funding from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

The foundation announces $31,800 in grants to benefit youth in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties.

“Our goal is to provide direct funding resources to local organizations that are creating safe, supportive, and enriching opportunities for youth,” said Beth Stipe, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of NCW. “This funding allows them to be flexible and responsive in meeting the evolving needs of the young people they serve.”

This year's funding supports arts and music programs, outdoor recreation, youth leadership, basic needs, and a large percentage went to combat food insecurity.

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments received a total of $10,300 for their "Shop with a Cop" program, where underprivelaged children have the opportunity to shop for christmas presents at no cost to them.

Eastmont and Cascade school districts are both receiving funds, while various community organizations throughout Leavenworth, Chelan, Mansfield, Wenatchee, and more are also receiving grants.

You can view the entire list when you click here.