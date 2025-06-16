An East Wenatchee man received a two-and-a-half year prison sentence Thursday for possessing a modified handgun.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show 20-year-old Abraham Aguliar-Leon pled guilty in March to illegal possession of a machine gun after Chelan County Sheriff's deputies arrested him last July. He allegedly threatened to shoot random bystanders with a handgun modified to allow fully automatic gunfire as well as an unregistered 9mm.

Federal authorities arrested Aguilar-Leon just days after his release from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in October, and has resided in jail in Spokane since.

The 30 month sentence is shorter than requested by prosecuting attorneys, but longer than Aguilar-Leon asked for in his plea agreement.

Aguilar-Leon still faces charges in Chelan County Superior court of harassment, possession of an unlawful firearm, and carrying a concealed pistol.