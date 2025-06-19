Temperatures are forecasted to drop with predicted moisture in the forecast in north central Washington this weekend.

National Weather Service Spokane forecaster Krista King said there's a low-pressure system dropping down from the Alaska area.

"That's going to bring some cooler temperatures with it, a lot of moisture as well," King said.

Wenatchee is forecasted with a 60 percent chance to receive at least .1 inches of rain, with a 23 percent chance of rain totals amounting to at least a quarter-inch, and an eight percent chance rain amounts to over a half-inch.

King notes that while the temperatures in the 60s are lower than normal for this time of year, this has been an unseasonably warm June to this point.

"Normal this time of year is about 79, current forecast for Saturday, which is going to be the coolest day, is about 67, so we're going to drop a little bit below normal," King said. "We're going to go right back up towards above normal, looking like about 88 by Tuesday."

King notes this is one of the warmest Junes on record, comparable to 2015, when temperatures peaked in Wenatchee at 109 June 28.

There is a slight chance of snow in the high elevation areas of the North Cascades, while there's also an isolated chance of thunderstorms in the region.

With the rain expected to hit, humidity will be in the 30 percent range, which King said is above the threshold needed for a red flag warning, even with high winds expected Friday.