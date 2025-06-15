A Quincy man attempted to elude police after stealing fuel in Grant County.

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a man, 31-year-old Marcos Trevino, reportedly stealing fuel in the 7500 block of Martin Road NW near Ephrata around 5 p.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived, Trevino fled into an orchard. When police continued their search, a neighbor in the vicinity phoned 911 and told the dispatcher they saw a man matching the description of the suspect at their home asking for a ride.

Deputies and Ephrata Police closed in on the property, but Trevino stole an ATV and took off. He hit a patch of mud and rolled the ATV and continued to flee on foot.

The Sheriff's Office used drones and a K9 for over an hour, but the dogs became tired and overheated. Moses Lake Police Department sent one of their K9s to continue the search and found the suspect inside the orchard and took him into custody.

Deputies booked Trevino in the Grant County Jail where he faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude officers, two counts of trespassing and resisting arrest.