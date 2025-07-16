The Douglas County Fairgrounds completed an improvement project to increase the number of youth able to exhibit animals at the North Central Washington Fair.

Get our free mobile app

The project remodeled the former Open Class Horse Barn into a new space known as the "Critter Collective," an overflow area ensuring no youth exhibitors are turned away due to space limitations.

Why the Renovation Was Needed

“People are loving our fair, and that’s incredibly exciting,” said Carolyn Morley, Fair Manager. “But with that growth comes the responsibility to make sure every kid who wants to be part of our agricultural programs has a place to showcase their hard work. That’s the heart of our fair.”

Donations from the community, local non-profits, and businesses made this renovation possible, including: $5,000 from Cenex Harvest States, Highline Grain Growers, and Badger Mountain Lodge #57 F&AM, $4,000 from Ag West, $2,000 from the NCW Community Foundation, and various in-kind and memorial donations.

Fair Dates and What’s Next

The North Central Washington Fair's theme this year is "The Greatest Little Fair," taking place Aug. 21-25.