Moses Lake School District has a new business manager.

Ruby Perez will begin her new role June 9. She has nearly 20 years of public-sector leadership experience in finance and operations.

Get our free mobile app

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruby Perez to our leadership team,” said Superintendent Carol Lewis. “Her depth of experience and proven track record in school finance make her the right person to help us navigate the ever-changing complexities of public school finance. She deeply understands the balance between fiscal responsibility and prioritizing supporting student success.”

Perez will oversee the district's accounting and budget operations, coordinate enrollment and funding projects, ensure compliance with financial regulations, and support the development of long-range financial planning.

This comes after an $11 million accounting error in May 2024 which partially led to a $20 million budget shortfall. Nearly 200 staff members lost their jobs in the fallout of the crisis.