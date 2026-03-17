Women in Chelan or Douglas counties who want to go back to school can do so with a scholarship offered by the P.E.O chapter JF of Leavenworth.

Who Is Eligible to Apply

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The Leavenworth Echo reports the scholarship is intended for women at least 25-years-old in need of financial assistance to resume studies at an accredited university, college, or technical school in Washington State.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in or returning to a higher education program after an absence of at least two years.

Important Deadline Information

Applications must be received by April 30. Scholarship funds will be available by fall 2026 and will be sent directly to the school's financial department after enrollment is confirmed.

According to the organization, the scholarship program has awarded more than $45,000 over the past 11 years to support women in Chelan and Douglas counties.

Out-of-state online programs are also acceptable. Applicants may reapply annually until they complete their program of study.

How to Request Application Details

Women interested in applying may request detailed information about the application process and application forms by emailing the scholarship committee at peo.jf.leavenworth@gmail.com.