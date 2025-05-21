There is an opening on the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD).

Get our free mobile app

The NCESD comprises of seven individuals who are elected by a local school board member in each of the 29 client school districts. The Board of Directors announces there is an opening for Board Position Number 1, which represents Brewster, Grand Coulee Dam, Nespelem, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, and Tonasket School Districts.

The opening is due to the resignation of board member Dr. Richard Johnson.

A person is eligible to be a candidate for membership on an educational service district board of directors if they are a citizen of the United States, a registered voter, resides within the boundary of the board member district they are applying for, and is not a school district employee, member of a board of a directors of a school district or on the State Board of Education.

NCESD provides leadership and quality services to support school districts, educational staff, and partners serving the children and communities in the North Central Washington Region. NCESD's region consists of schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant Counties, which covers over 12,600 square miles and over 42,000 students.

NCESD offers more than 140 programs and services addressing all areas of K-12 education and administration.