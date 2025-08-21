The superintendent of Manson School District will serve as the president of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA).

Mires Elected WASA President-Elect for 2026-27

WASA announced earlier this week Tabatha Mires is the President-elect for 2026-27 and will assume the presidency in July 2026. Mires has been a member of WASA since 2018 and served in various positions, including WASA Region 171 President, WASA Small School Committee Chair, and, most recently, a Washington State Superintendent Representative for the National Advocacy Network.

READ MORE: East Wenatchee Passes Sales Tax Increase for Public Safety

“With over a decade of proven leadership, including her current role as superintendent of Manson School District and previous superintendent roles in Palisades and Waterville, Tabatha Mires has consistently led with courage, clarity, and compassion,” said WASA Executive Director Jeff Snell. “Every day, Tabatha demonstrates the core values of WASA: leadership, trust, and advocacy.”

Educational Background and Credentials

Mires holds a master's in education from Lesley University and a bachelor's in education from Eastern Washington University. She received her superintendent credentials from Washington State University. Mires began working in the Waterville School District in 1995 as a social studies and English teacher and later became the principal and superintendent. In 2021, she became principal and superintendent in the Palisades School District before becoming the Manson School District superintendent in 2023.

“I’m truly honored by this opportunity to serve as WASA President. Every day I am inspired by the incredible work happening in schools and districts across Washington state, and I can’t wait to help shine a light on that work,” Mires said. “Together, we can lift up student and staff voice, support one another as leaders, and keep working to improve upon our strong public education system that gives every child a chance to grow and thrive.”

About the Washington Association of School Administrators

WASA is a non-profit, education professional development organization with more than 1,600 members.