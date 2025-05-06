Two Wenatchee schools receive state honors.

The Washington State School Recognition Program named Foothills Middle School to its list of schools providing significant growth in supporting low-income students, while Sunnyslope Elementary earned honors for progress with both low-income students and students with special education needs.

Get our free mobile app

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by OSPI forour state assessment scores, particularly the improvements in supporting at-risk and marginalized student groups," said Sunnyslope Principal Lance Young. "This recognition reflects the dedication of all our staff to continuously evaluate, reflect, and modify our practices to best meet the changing and unique needs of all our students."

Sunnyslope Elementary also ranked #59 overall on the US News & World Report's list of 100 Best Elementary Schools in Washington, which is the second-highest ranking in Eastern Washington.

“Our staff at Foothills Middle School has a tremendous amount of love for the students at our school and invest tremendous eort to help them learn and grow," said Foothills Principal Craig Allen. "It’s an honor to receive recognition for the results we are beginning to see from the hard work of our students, innovative systems of support, and focused efforts of our staff."

Only 16 percent of schools statewide received recognition from the Washington State School Recognition Program this year. The program highlights schools making strides in improving educational outcomes and equity. It recognizes schools in Washington for their achievements in closing achievement gaps, student growth, and overall achievement.

The program is an effort between the State Board of Education, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.