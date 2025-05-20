Wenatchee Valley College is suspending eight academic programs effective June 30.

The college announces this action as part of cost-saving measures due to Washington state's $12 billion budget shortfall.

“While we have done everything we can to minimize the impact of program changes on faculty, staff, and students, this is a painful time for our community as these are valued colleagues, friends, mentors, and community members,” said Vice President of Instruction Dr. Tod Treat.

As a result, the college will no longer offer: The Bachelor of Applied Science Engineering Technology, the Music Direct Transfer Major Related Program, Transitional Studies English Language Learning Level A and B courses, Drama/Theater, Bachelor of Applied Science-Teaching, Machining, Graphic Design, and Natural Resources Associate of Applied Science - Transfer degree. The college says they are making efforts to retain as many faculty members from these programs as possible.

The college will also reduce the roll of a part-time Sustainability position funded with an expired grant, unless the college can identify additional external funds. There is also a counseling position impacted by expring grant funds.

The college considered program suspensions based on enrollment, student demand, transfer and employment outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and potential for alternative pathways to serve student needs. Some discipline-specific courses and certificates will be available as electives. Deans and program coordinators are working to identify alternatives for students, ensuring they are able to complete their studies. WVC is also considering new opportunities to offer training and development opportunities to meet the needs of area employers including noncredit offerings.