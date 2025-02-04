Wenatchee Valley College invites the public to its Love the Planet event, hosted jointly by the Chelan Douglas Land Trust and WVC Sustainability Committee.

This is being billed as a public education event. It is totally free, according to college spokesperson Marcine Miller, and will take place inside the Maguire Conference Center, Mish ee twee. (The building's namesake is Gloria L. Atkins, tribal elder and vociferous champion of higher ed.) Look for activity stations on recycling, composting and trail etiquette.

Those who take the time to visit all stations can participate in a raffle!

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the time of year, the event is tinged with romance, writes Miller: "Recycled materials will also be available for participants to create their messages of love for Valentine’s Day."

Led by a clutch of local experts, including some from Winton Mfg. Compost Works, participants will learn practical tips for helping the environment.

"Ayla Medina-Ulloa, the CDLT Community Inclusion Coordinator, will lead the trail etiquette station, while Dr. Joan Qazi, the WVC Sustainability Coordinator, will lead the recycling station," writes Miller. "Winton Mfg. will share food waste composting tips at their station. WVC Sustainability Committee students will also assist with the event."

Click here to read our conversation with Qazi about regenerative agriculture, which advocates liken to a natural form of carbon capture.

Miller recommends registering through the Land Trust website.

Attendees are encouraged to use alternative transportation, namely walking, biking or mass transit.

Love the Planet is scheduled for Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.