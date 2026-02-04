Five local farms, businesses, and non-profit organizations received grants from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

How the Local Food System Infrastructure Grants Work

WSDA announced over $3.5 million in grants through its Local Food System Infrastructure program.

Local Grant Recipients and Project Details

Non-profit Cascade Community Markets, responsible for Leavenworth Community Farmers Market and Cashmere Community Farmers Market, received nearly $62,000 to purchase and install commercial kitchen equipment and appliances in its commissary kitchen in Leavenworth.

Eastside Rebuild is a non-profit that provides building materials, tools, and educational resources to repair, rebuild, and improve homes in Cashmere. It received just under $30,000.

Little Owl Farm Market in Orondo is a family farm and orchard. It received $50,000 to purchase a refrigerated truck for deliveries.

Rootwood Cider Company in Manson received nearly $22,000 to build a self-serve farm stand near its cidery.

While Wildnow Family Farm in Manson received nearly $18,000 to purchase a walk-in cooler for a mixed vegetable and culinary herb farm.

Why Infrastructure Matters for Small Farms

Manager of WSDA's Regional Markets Program Laura Raymond said the grants are to tackle critical infrastructure roadblocks for small-scale agriculture operations.

“These grant projects tackle persistent infrastructure barriers faced by local producers that restrict their ability to sell to schools and other markets in their community," Raymond said. "We look forward to continuing to support rural farm economies and ensuring a level playing field for our vital small farms and food businesses."

Statewide Impact of WSDA Grant Funding

WSDA awarded a total of 82 projects across 31 counties, with grant amounts ranging from $13,019 to $75,000.

WSDA Director Derek Sandison said these grants even the playing field for small producers.

"These grant investments are ensuring food business entrepreneurs remain engines for innovation, growth and sustainability in Washington’s vibrant local food economy," Sandison said. "The high demand for Regional Markets programs is a testament to the continued need for this scale of investment in our local food system.”

Local Food System Infrastructure Grants are projects of the Regional Markets Program that contribute to WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring that safe, nutritious food is effectively produced and distributed throughout Washington.