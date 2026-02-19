13th District legislator Tom Dent (R-Moses Lake) is trying to advance a bill in Olympia that will examine the impacts of Washington state's regulations on farmers and ranchers and high suicide rates.

House Bill 2619 passed the Washington House on Tuesday, according to Dent's staff.

The bipartisan legislation sponsored by Dent aims to reduce unnecessary regulatory stress on producers in Washington's agricultural industry.

It would create a joint legislative task force to review and recommend ways to streamline, eliminate, or modify regulations that contribute to stress. The task force would study regulations on land use, zoning, water resources, grazing rights, and pesticides.

According to the Washington State Farm Bureau, agricultural operations must comply with more than 70,000 state rules and regulations.

Dent says the regulatory climate in Washington translates into stress for farm families, affecting finances, operations, and mental health. He says farmers and ranchers face a high degree of financial risk and other factors, including unpredictable weather and volatile markets. Complex regulations can compound those challenges and take a serious toll on mental health in rural communities.

A 2025 report from a Department of Agriculture-led work group identified regulatory stress as one factor contributing to mental health challenges in rural and agricultural communities.

"Agriculture also has the highest suicide rates of any industry in the country. "This bill doesn't claim to fix everything, but it does take an important step by bringing agencies and lawmakers together to find practical solutions." --Tom Dent

The task force would be charged with submitting findings and recommendations to the Legislature by Nov. 1, 2028. The bill has advanced to the state Senate for further consideration.