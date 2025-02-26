Rep. Newhouse: Keep China Out of Our Agriculture

Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introducing legislation to keep American farmlands out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to a release from Rep. Newhouse, he is reintroducing legislation titled "Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2025."

This piece of legislation passed the House of Representatives last year with bipartisan support, but failed in the Senate.

It allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to review land purchases from foregin entities. The legislation also adds the Secretary of Agriculture to the Committee on Foreign Investment.

Rep. Newhouse says his goal is for the USDA to have a seat at the table ensuring farmland is not sold to entities or individuals to geopolitical adversaries like the CCP.

He adds this reintroduction is part of the Trump administration's stance on defending sovereignty.

"As a long-time advocate on this important issue, I am glad to see the new administration is taking it seriously," Rep. Newhouse said. "Just last week, Secretary Brooke Rollins, recently confirmed to lead the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), publicly announced that finding a federal solution to keep the CCP from buying critical U.S. farmland, especially land near national security sites, is at the 'very, very top of the list' of priorities for USDA."

The bill stalled in the Senate last year with opponents claiming the act would kill economic development and reduce the number of added jobs in agriculture. They add that the CCP themselves is not investing in land, but Chinese companies that stimulate the economy.

Another piece of legislation Rep. Newhouse will introduce: the No American Land for Communist China Act. This prohibits foreign companies from establishing farmland near federal land such as the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.