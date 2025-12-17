U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse will not seek reelection next year.

The Sunnyside Republican announced Wednesday that he will step away from Congress at the end of his current term, calling his service to Washington’s 4th District “the honor of my life.”

Newhouse is 70 and was first elected to Congress in 2014. Before that, he served in the state House and later as Washington’s Secretary of Agriculture under then-Governor Christine Gregoire. His family operates an 850-acre farm in central Washington.

He is one of just two Republicans still in Congress who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 4th Congressional District has been held by Republicans since the early 1990s. Newhouse’s decision opens the door to a crowded primary in 2026. Businessman Jerrod Sessler, whom Trump backed in 2024, is expected to run again. Tiffany Smiley, a veterans advocate, has also run previously.

On the Democratic side, retired Air Force officer John Duresky has announced a bid.

The district stretches from the Canadian border to Oregon, covering the Yakima Valley, the Yakama Nation, and the Tri-Cities.