Former Senate hopeful Tiffany Smiley has declared her intention to run for a House seat.

Smiley (R-Pasco) announced on Monday that she intends to challenge incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) in Washington's 4th congressional district.

If elected, Smiley would unseat a very anomalous officeholder. Newhouse is one of just two sitting House Republicans to have voted in favor of President Trump's impeachment. This has stirred resentment among some conservatives in the district, including Smiley and fellow challenger Jerrod Sessler.

"That's not a vote that reflects the 4th district," Smiley told National Review, the conservative intelligentsia's flagship periodical.

"Given Newhouse's past history with Trump, I don't believe that Newhouse is the best person to legislate with a Trump administration."

Her campaign website is void of policy specifics, but Smiley's bio describes her as a "tireless advocate" for empowering law enforcement and mediating the twin crises of addiction and homelessness.

Elsewhere Smiley has lamented what she describes as the porous state of our Southern border.

In 2022, Smiley successfully sought the Washington GOP's Senate nomination. She lost to Democratic incumbent Patty Murray by nearly 15 points, but made a rousing impression on many within the conservative grassroots.

Prior to entering politics, Smiley worked as a triage nurse - often a patient's first point of contact in the emergency room. Her husband, Scott, a former platoon leader in northern Iraq, was permanently blinded by flying shrapnel. The couple cofounded a speaking firm called Hope Unseen, which doubles as the title of Scott's 2010 memoir.

Click here to watch Smiley's campaign launch video, uploaded today.