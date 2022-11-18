Congressman Dan Newhouse Endorses Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker

Congressman Dan Newhouse joins the rest of the Republican party in endorsing California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.

On Nov. 17, Pelosi announced that she is stepping as House Democratic Leader.

As Nancy Pelosi steps down from her role, the GOP endorses House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take her place.

McCarthy has been the House minority Leader since 2019 and previously ran for the speaker of the House back in 2015.

Since the GOP gained the House majority during this year’s midterm elections, Republican Congressmen are voting to replace Pelosi with McCarthy.

“Kevin McCarthy has my support,” Newhouse said. “He's the only one that has any chance of being elected speaker and so I think Mr. McCarthy has done a lot for the Republicans to get us to this point to be the majority. We voted this week for him and I will continue to support him as the new Congress convenes in January.”

Newhouse is one of the two remaining Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and still maintains a position in the House.

There were originally 10 GOP leaders who voted for impeachment, however eight were voted out during midterm elections.

Initially, McCarthy supported Trump’s claim that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen, but later claimed the election was legitimate after the Jan. 6th U.S. Capitol attacks, condemning the attempted insurrection afterwards.

However, McCarthy also voted against establishing the January 6 commission.

In regards to the events on Jan. 6, Newhouse said that that wasn’t going to affect how he votes on policies in the near future.

“I've always worked as hard as I could to represent the people that are in Washington's 4th Congressional District, do what's good for the state of Washington and for the United States of America, and we'll continue to do that,” Newhouse said.