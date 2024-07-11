Rep. Newhouse Staff To Have Mobile Office At Pangborn Airport

The staff of 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse will be setting up mobile offices at location in Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties starting next week.

Newhouse says a major concern of residents this time of year is wildfires.

“We want to make sure that we’re in touch with folks, that people will feel that they have their voices heard in the challenges they’re meeting there,” said Newhouse.

He’s also hoping 4th District residents are following the Columbia River Treaty, in which an agreement was just announced Thursday between the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m hopeful that people will be plugged into that issue so that we can get their feedback and be able to incorporate that in the messages that we give to the Department of State.”

Newhouse staff members will set up a mobile office at Pangborn Airport on July 22.

The staff of Rep. Newhouse will set up the following mobile offices for constituents.

QUINCY Wednesday, July 17, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Quincy Public Market 1004 F St SW Quincy, WA 98848

TONASKET Thursday, July 18, 2024 – 01:00 PM to 3:00 PM Tonasket City Hall 209 S Whitcomb Ave Tonasket, WA 98855

EAST WENATCHEE Monday, July 22, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM East Wenatchee Pangborn Airport 1 Pangborn Drive East Wenatchee, WA 98802

TWISP Tuesday, July 23, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Twisp Park 325 N Lincoln St Twisp, WA 98856

OTHELLO Wednesday, July 24, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Othello City Hall 500 E Main St Othello, WA 99344

OKANOGAN Tuesday, July 30, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM USDA Service Building 1251 Second Ave S Okanogan, WA 98840

QUINCY Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Quincy Public Market 1004 F St SW Quincy, WA 98848

GRAND COULEE Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – 01:00 PM to 3:00 PM North Dam Park Grand Coulee, WA 99133

OTHELLO Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Othello City Hall 500 E Main St Othello, WA 99344

TONASKET Thursday, August 15, 2024 – 01:00 PM to 3:00 PM �� Tonasket City Hall 209 S Whitcomb Ave Tonasket, WA 98855

More on the Columbia River Treaty:

The United States and Canada signed the Columbia River Treaty in the 1960s to establish coordinated flood control and hydroelectric energy production throughout the Columbia River Basin.

The Treaty also allows for the transportation of goods through inland waterways and irrigation of crops. Negotiations for a modernized agreement began in 2017, ahead of the treaty's expiration in 2024.

The Chelan, Douglas and Grant County PUDs have a lawsuit against the Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The lawsuit is meant to force the Bonneville Power Administration to inform the PUDs of what their contribution to an updated treaty will be.

The PUDs claim they've had to pay too much to satisfy the treaty's requirements in recent years.

The current Columbia River Treaty expires on September 15th.