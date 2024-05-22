Vehicle Driving Off Cliff At Crescent Bar Judged To Be Suicide

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it was a 55-year-old East Wenatchee man who drove a vehicle off a 1,000 cliff at Crescent Bar last weekend.

Deputies are not disclosing the deceased person’s name because of the nature of the death being a suicide.

It's believed the man drove off the cliff in the overnight hours of Saturday morning.

Citizens reported spotting the vehicle about 3 pm Saturday on a shale slide about 100 feet from the shore of the Columbia River.

Deputies say witnesses made access to the vehicle and confirmed one person dead.

A team from a Sheriff’s Marine Unit boat climbed up to the vehicle from the Columbia River in order to recover the body.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison initially took custody of the body in order to identify the person and conduct an autopsy.