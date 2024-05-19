One Dead After Vehicle Drives Off 1,000 Ft Cliff By Crescent Bar

One person is dead after driving off a cliff above Crescent Bar onto the shoreline of the Columbia River overnight Saturday morning.

Grant County deputies say the vehicle drove off a cliff near a radio tower and came to rest about 1,000 feet below.

Citizens reported spotting the vehicle about 3 pm Saturday on a shale slide about 100 feet from the shore of the Columbia River.

Deputies say witnesses made access to the vehicle and confirmed one person dead.

A team from a Sheriff’s Marine Unit boat climbed up to the vehicle from the Columbia River in order to recover the body.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has custody of the body and will confirm the identity, notify next of kin, and conduct an autopsy.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman identified the following agencies in assisting with recovering the body: US Bureau of Land Management, Washington Fish and Wildlife Police, Grant County Fire District 3, Grant County Coroner’s Office, Grant PUD and Grant County Sheriff’s Office.