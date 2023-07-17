Body Of Man Who Fell In Columbia River At Crescent Bar Recovered

After searching for over 36 hours, divers have recovered the body of a man who fell into the Columbia River at Crescent Bar over the weekend.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the body was found at around 10:45 Monday morning after he went into the water at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

"As of right now, all of the witness statements seem to corroborate what we were told, which is the man fell off of a floating ring, struggled in the water, went under the surface, and did not come back up."

Foreman says the man's body was discovered near the shoreline of Willow Beach.

"The man's body was found about a hundred yards off the shore in about the same location that he was last seen."

Divers from the King County Sheriff's Office recovered the body and were assisted by personnel and equipment from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue Team.

The man's body is now in the care of the Grant County Coroner's Office, who will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death later this week.