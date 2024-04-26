A pair of 15-year-old boys are in police custody after allegedly assaulting a Moses Lake man earlier this week.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the incident occurred in the Larson Community on Tuesday.

"The victim reported that two young males approached him and pulled out a gun, and when he tried to take the gun away from the boy who was holding it, that boy pistol-whipped the victim."

The boys were reportedly spotted brandishing a firearm in the same vicinity near Mather Drive on Thursday.

Deputies and officers with the Moses Lake Police Department were called to the scene and when confronted, the two boys ran and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

Foreman says the chase led police through the interior of a residence on Shaw Street before finally ending nearby.

"Deputies and officers found the boys hiding in the 1400 block of West Craig Street. One of them was found in a garbage can and the other was in a shed. A neighbor's video surveillance showed one of the boys holding a gun but so far, no handgun has been found."

One of the boys is being held for suspicion of first-degree assault for the alleged pistol-whipping, as well as separate burglary and trespassing charges. The other boy is being held for burglary and trespassing. Both are currently lodged in the Grant County Youth Services facility.