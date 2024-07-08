Fire Shuts Down Weekend Concert At Gorge Amphitheatre

No injuries are reported after a brush fire broke out during a concert at The Gorge Amphitheatre over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the small fire was caused by pyrotechnics during an ODESZA concert Saturday night.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Gorge staff manning hoses according to deputies, and no serious damage was reported.

The fire burned a small area adjacent to the concert venue.

The remainder of the show was cancelled, and concert goers left the venue.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the combination of fireworks laws and local ordinances creates confusion. The Sheriff's Office says it’s administration is discussing the issue internally with plans to hold discussions with stakeholders.

Chelan County outlawed fireworks several years ago. The cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee have also done so. Still, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said it was sent to 20 fireworks caused fires over the 4th of July holiday.

ODESZA is an electronic music duo originating from Bellingham, Washington. It consists of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, and was formed in 2012, shortly before the two graduated from Western Washington University.

They've been nominated for a number of Grammy Awards, including for the album The Last Goodbye, which was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2022.

The Gorge Amphitheatre is a roughly 50 mile drive south from Wenatchee. It's located west of the town of George and looks over the Columbia River off of Interstate 90. The Gorge is owned Live Nation, which is the biggest concert ticket vendor in the country. Live Nation also owns numerous concert venues across the nation.