Sunday Brushfire Shuts Down SR 17 West Of Coulee City

A brushfire next to the roadway shut down State Route 17 west of Coulee City for a time Sunday evening.

Get our free mobile app

The fire burned about six acres according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, leading to the closure of SR 17 at U.S. Hwy 2.

Imag of brush fire along SR 17 from Grant County Sheriff's Office Imag of brush fire along SR 17 from Grant County Sheriff's Office loading...

Five fire departments sent units to the fire, which was under control by 6:20 pm. The highway was reopened shortly afterward at 6:35 pm.

There were no evacuations in the rural area.

Image of brushfire location off of SR 17 from Grant County Sheriff's Office Image of brushfire location off of SR 17 from Grant County Sheriff's Office loading...

The fire was burning moderate growth grass and sage brush on uneven terrain. The temperature at the time was 91 degrees with light wind, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies credit the following agencies helping with response:

Cooperating agencies:

MACC 911

Coulee City Fire Department

Grant County Fire District 6

Grant County Fire District #7

Grant County Fire District 12

Bureau of Land Management