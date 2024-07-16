Grant County Reveals Penalties For Deputies Involved In Crashes

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is revealing penalties given to three deputies who were involved in crashes.

Two of the two deputies crashed into each other after being called to a pedestrian fatality in December of last year.

The third deputy was involved in a crash in January of this year.

One deputy received a suspension from work. One deputy was given a non-criminal traffic ticket. Two deputies were issued a written reprimand.

All three deputies were required to undergo remedial driver training provided by the county’s risk management pool.

The disciplinary action was taken after the completion of collision investigations by the Moses Lake Police Department and the Washington State Patrol, and the internal investigations by the Grant County Sheriff's Office administration.

The three Deputies completed their discipline and remedial training and all have been returned to full duty.

There are further details about the crash involving the two deputies

Reserve Deputy Rob Harris in one car and Corporal Jason McDonnell in the second car were driving south on State Route 17.

They were en route to assist the Washington State Patrol at a pedestrian fatality crash near SR17 and McConihe Road.

Harris, the deputy in the lead was driving south on SR 17 and was going to block SR 17 at Northlake Road to detour traffic. As Harris was slowing down and positioning his patrol car to block traffic, the second deputy, McDonnell, struck Harris' patrol car.

McDonnell's patrol car left the highway, knocked down a light pole and traveled off the road for about 300 feet before coming to a stop back on the highway.

Harris was treated and released from the hospital. McDonnell was not taken to the hospital.

The Sherriff’s Office did not reveal what penalties were given to Harris and McDonnell.