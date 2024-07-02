Man, Dog Shot During Disturbance Near Soap Lake

A man and a dog are both recovering after being shot during an altercation near Soap Lake early Monday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance call at around 3:40 a.m. in a remote area off Road 16.2 Northeast.

Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury says that's where 42-year-old Justin Hahnlen confronted 39-year-old Nicholas Brown of Ephrata for trespassing on his property and then encountered two other people unknown to him in a pickup truck nearby.

"The property owner approached the three individuals, shots were exchanged and the property owner sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest."

Get our free mobile app

Sainsbury says a dog in the pickup truck was also injured during the gunfire.

"During the encounter, a dog was shot. It was taken to Pioneer Veterinary Clinic in Moses Lake where it was treated and is being held until its owner can pick it up."

Sainsbury says it's clear that a shot from Hahnlen's weapon struck the dog but it isn't yet known which of the two individuals in the truck - 26-year-old Max Reeves of Quincy or 25-year-old Erin Belt of Ephrata - fired the shot that hit Hahnlen.

Hahnlen was taken from the scene in a private vehicle and driven to Road 16 Northeast and Stratford Road where he was met by deputies and rescue personnel from Grant County Fire Districts No. 5 and 7 and then airlifted to Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Sainsbury says no arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.