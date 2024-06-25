Large Number Of Drugs, Gun Seized At Gorge Music Festival

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting a large number of drugs seized at the at the Gorge amphitheatre over the weekend.

A narcotics enforcement team made numerous investigations and made a dozen arrests on numerous charges while confiscating a couple of cars and seizing a gun.

Deputies say there was an enhanced level of protective measures this year because of last year’s mass shooting that left two people dead and three injured.

They say seizing one firearm along with large amounts of illegal drugs made the operation a success.

In all, there were 8 investigations and 12 arrests on 34 charges.

The enforcement team also took hold of $3,000 cash and more than a pound of illegal drugs as detailed below:

Psilocybin mushrooms 415.3 grams

Psilocybin mushroom edibles 52.0 grams

LSD 58.4 grams

Ecstasy 2.1 grams

Molly 18.2 grams

MDMA 21.7 grams

Cocaine 46.1 grams

Ketamine 52.3 grams

Fentanyl 40.1 grams

N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) 55.2 grams

Ritalin 7.2 grams

Honey stick containing unknown drug 10.0 grams

Unknown white powder 13.6 grams

Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, also known as INET, focuses its efforts on large quantities of drugs that constitute trafficking or distribution.

This past weekend, INET was joined in the operation by the Moses Lake Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Yakima County’s Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) Task Force, the Washington State Patrol, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the mission was to help prevent any violence that may arise due to illegal drug use.

The accused shooter in last year’s mass shooting told officers he was having a bad hallucination experience after taking mushrooms at the concert.