Burglary Suspect Draws Knife On Pursuing Officers

A woman is in jail after police in Grant County say she burglarized a home and drew a knife on several investigating officers Saturday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies responded to a burglary call in the 7800 block of Grove Road Northeast in Moses Lake at around 3:45 p.m. and were met by a woman from a neighboring residence upon arriving at the scene.

"They were investigating a burglary at one house when a neighbor came next door and told them that there was a lady burglarizing her car next door."

Deputies confronted the suspect, 51-year-old Victoria L. Nickolaus, who fled and cut her wrist while attempting to jump a fence.

Get our free mobile app

Foreman says Nickolaus stumbled during the pursuit and drew a knife on pursuing officers who pulled their handguns and were eventually able to get her to surrender peacefully.

"Deputies and Moses Lake Police officers bargained with the suspect (Nickolaus) and eventually got her to trade a bottle of water in exchange for her dropping the knife."

Nickolaus was arrested and transported to Samaritan Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and also attempted to bite and assault several deputies.

She was then booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and two counts of intimidating a public servant.