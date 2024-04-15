Ephrata Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Motorist

Alex_Schmidt

An Ephrata man is in jail following an alleged road rage incident in Grant County late Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded after receiving reports that a passenger in a Jeep pointed a gun at the driver of another car on State Route 282 near Road A Northwest.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies located the Jeep and pulled it over on Division Avenue East near Enterprise Street Southeast in Ephrata.

"The Jeep's passenger admitted to pulling and pointing the gun after the other motorist pulled in front of the Jeep and blocked the its attempt to pass and slammed on their brakes."

Foreman says a subsequent search of the Jeep also turned up numerous illegal items.

"Deputies received consent to search the Jeep and found one firearm, two loaded magazines, drug paraphernalia, and what is suspected to be fentanyl powder."

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Aiden H. Thompson for investigation of first-degree assault with a firearm.

The driver of the Jeep was questioned and released.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

