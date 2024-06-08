Body Found On Shore Linked By Family To April Crash Into River

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is confirming a body has been found on the Columbia River shoreline on the Douglas County side near Rock Island Dam.

Deputies are not identifying the body, but the family of Angel Mendoza Ruelas posted on social media that his body was recovered on Wednesday. The family had earlier set up a GoFundMe page for Ruelas

The State Patrol first reported that a pickup truck had lost control and driven into the river on Sunday, April 14 just north of Wenatchee on US Hwy. 97A.

Official identification of the body and the cause of death will come from the Douglas County Coroner.

Troopers said the truck was southbound on the highway when the driver drifted to the right and overcorrected across the roadway.

They say the truck then drove over railroad tracks, over an embankment, and into the Columbia River.

Divers reportedly spent an extended amount of time searching and did not find a body. It's not known if the driver exited the truck or was thrown from the vehicle.

The truck had been lifted from the river earlier in the day.

The family of Ruelas said no gathering in his honor has been organized yet, and asked for space during the troubled time.

A family member said more information about a funeral would be coming.