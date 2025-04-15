Microsoft Contributes $45,000 to WVC Scholarship Fund

Microsoft Contributes $45,000 to WVC Scholarship Fund

Wenatchee Valley College

Wenatchee Valley College Foundation receives a boost to the Microsoft Technology Scholarship.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The college scholarship fund says Microsoft contributed $45,000 to the scholarship. The multi-year scholarship began in 2023 with an initial $25,000 investment.

"We are incredibly grateful for Microsoft’s continued investment in WVC students and in the future of our region’s tech workforce," said Rachel Evey, Executive Director of the WVC Foundation. "This scholarship not only removes financial barriers for students pursuing careers in technology but also helps ensure that more people have equitable access to education and opportunity in this vital industry."

The Microsoft Technology Scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, books, fees and other supplies for students who reside in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, or Grant Counties. Students must be enrolled in a WVC Computer Technology Systems (CTS) or Business Computer Technology (BCT) degree or certification.

The CTS program offers training for computer support technicians, security specialists, network administrators and network engineeers. Microsoft aims to empower people and organizations to achieve more, which is why they fund this scholarship.

Sage Hills Trails (Wenatchee Foothills)

Wenatchee Valley views, wildflowers, raptors and other birds. Trails are suitable for hikers, runners and mountain bikers.

Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

Filed Under: education, microsoft, scholarships, wenatchee valley college
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ