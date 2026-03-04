Microsoft’s Xbox console may be losing priority as the company shifts more focus toward artificial intelligence — and possibly leaving some longtime gamers feeling like they just watched their favorite record store turn into a smoothie bar.

In a recent interview, Xbox co-creator Seamus Blackley suggested the gaming system is being “sunsetted” as CEO Satya Nadella doubles down on AI investments.

Blackley says Nadella has committed significant resources to what he calls a transformative AI future, adding that Xbox — along with other non-core AI businesses — appears to be gradually phased out. Microsoft has not made any official announcement, but for gamers who survived the console wars, it may feel like hearing your favorite band is “taking an indefinite hiatus.”

Blackley also speculated that the new head of Microsoft Gaming, Asha Sharma, could oversee that transition — gently guiding the console into retirement, perhaps alongside other relics of the early 2000s.

Microsoft launched the original Xbox in 2001, jumping into a competitive market dominated by Sony’s PlayStation and rival systems from Nintendo and Sega. Over the years, the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X carried the banner through decades of “console wars” — a battle once argued passionately in dorm rooms and online forums long before social media made arguing a full-time hobby.

But recently, hardware sales have struggled, with double-digit percentage declines reported across multiple quarters.

Despite Blackley’s claims, Microsoft has not confirmed any plans to abandon the Xbox brand. The gaming division remains a major revenue driver, bringing in an estimated $24 billion last year, and continues expanding into cloud gaming and subscriptions.

For now, Xbox isn’t officially powering down. But if the focus truly shifts to AI, some more seasoned gamers may find themselves blowing dust out of a controller and whispering, “Game over… man. Game over.”

