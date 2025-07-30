Helion begins work on the site of its fusion power plant on Chelan PUD-owned land in Malaga.

Chelan PUD approved the lease for the plant in June, authorizing a 20-acre parcel of land for a 100 megawatt generator facility, with up to 60 more acres in reserve until 2038.

READ MORE: Helion Hosts Community Meeting For Fusion Power Plant in Malaga

Get our free mobile app

“Today is an important day – not just for Helion, but for the entire fusion industry – as we unleash a new era of energy independence and industrial renewal,” said David Kirtley, Helion’s co-founder and CEO. “Since we founded the company, we have been completely focused on preparing fusion technology for commercialization and getting electrons on the grid. Starting site work brings us one step closer to that vision.”

Director of Communications Jessie Barton said this is the first step in the process to have their first plant, Orion, produce fusion energy by 2028. Helion hopes its 7th-generation prototype, Polaris, can demonstrate the first electricity produced from fusion.

Helion's "fuel" called Deuterium. Credit: Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper Helion's "fuel" called Deuterium. Credit: Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper loading...

"There are additional state and local permits and licenses that will be required to operate our fusion power plant that we're in the process of applying for," Barton said. "We'll continue to build up the buildings we're already working on, so right now, we're working on assembly building and office building on the site."

Chelan County evaluated the property and the possible environmental impact the plant would have. The County issued a "Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance," basically stating the plant would have very little impact on the environment. This is part of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) approval process.

House Bill 1018, signed into law in the most recent legislative session, said nuclear power facilities have the option to receive review by local government agencies, so long as the facility receives proper licenses and registrations.

Helion’s Polaris Formation Section Test - From Helion Energy Helion’s Polaris Formation Section Test - From Helion Energy loading...

Helion does require operational licensing from the Washington Department of Health before the plant can produce energy. Helion also needs to acquire more permits from the county for other buildings necessary to operate the plant.

Barton thanked the community for their feedback for the last year and a half.

"The community played a role in making this possible," Barton said. "We've been so thankful to have the input that we've had. The County and its leadership has been great partners in this process, and I would be sad if I didn't state that because the community has been so welcoming, and we're excited to be building in Malaga."

At first, power generated from the fusion plant will go towards a Power Purchasing Agreement the company has with Microsoft to power its data centers in Malaga. The company said, with site work now underway, Helion remains on track to meet the goal of doing so by 2028.