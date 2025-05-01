Manson School District approves a four-day school week for the 2025-2026 school year.

The School Board of Directors approved the measure at their meeting Monday evening. Superintendent Tabatha Mires says the district could not do this without their teachers and staff.

"We have an incredibly dedicated group of teachers and staff members here at Manson, and they're going to continue to be the cornerstones of success," Miers said. "We have a brand new strategic plan in place and we're excited to bring that strategic plan to life through investment in our staff."

Teacher, parent, community member, and student survey data shows nearly 64 percent of respondees were in favor of a four-day school week. The survey collected a total of 190 responses. Nearly 60 percent of parents agreed, while 29 of 36 responses from community members wanted a four-day school week. Of 72 staff responses, 75 percent wanted the four-day instructional week, seven said no, while 11 were undecided.

In Washington State, this is part of the Economy and Efficency Waiver program offered by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) allowing districts to apply for a flexible school calendar. The waiver aims to improve efficiency and reduce costs without compromising the quality of education of students.

Miers says the district awaits approval from OSPI before they can officially implement the schedule.

According to the district, the move will eliminate half days and late starts and add approximately 33 hours of instruction per year.

The school day will start a half-hour earlier at 8:00 a.m. and finish a half-hour later at 3:45 p.m.

Teachers will have once monthly Friday work days for training and planning, and the length of their workday will increase.

The district also says a four-day student week saves the district approximately three percent in expenditures, equating to up to $375,000.

"There's the opportunity for some financial savings which would allow us to maintain programs and services which are really important to our community and school even in a time of challenges for schools around budgets," Miers said.

Miers also says the district is offering a robust menu of extracurricular activities for students on Fridays when school is not in session, which includes apprenticeships and internship opportunities for high school students, tutoring and mentorship and credit retrieval opportunities for junior and high school students, and a partnerships with the local Boys & Girls club. It will also free up time for students who choose to work.

This is in part due to a "Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs" (GEAR UP) grant for high school students

Miers says the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Chelan Valley will be available for use all day Fridays for parents who cannot take the day off. The Chelan Community Center finished construction earlier this year, so it will be ready for fall.

"Our board really heard loud and clear last year when Manson began to consider this option that just became available for a school Manson's size that child care supervision and opportunities for Fridays were important," Miers said. "It wasn't finished for this school year, so this is a new opportunity."

Studies show mixed results of the impact on student learning in districts utilizing a four day week. One study looked at districts in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming and found on average students on a four-day schedule learned less during the school year than students who went to class five days a week. However, the study found students in rural areas fared better on that schedule than students in urban areas.

Another study examined early elementary achievement for kindergartners through third-graders and found small differences in language but found there is no significant evidence of detrimental four-day school week achievement impacts and even some positive impacts for minority or lower-income students.

A separate study focusing on schools in Oklahoma saw less fighting in bullying in high schools among students.

In short, studies show there is minimal impact, if any, and even some positive impacts, to a four-day school week.

Orondo's K-8 school, along with Pateros are part of the 18 school districts in Washington State utilizing a four-day school week.