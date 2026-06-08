A wind advisory is scheduled to take effect in the Kittitas Valley Tuesday.

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Winds across north central Washington will be blowing from 20 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour expected. Officials say gusty winds may toss unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

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Driving in strong winds can be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as pickup trucks and semi-trucks. The advisory begins at 8 a.m. and expires at 11 p.m.

Check the National Weather Service for updates.