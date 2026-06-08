The Icicle River will not open for spring Chinook fishing this year.

Planned Fishing Opener Delayed

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The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife initially planned to open the river for Chinook on May 31. However, the agency postponed the season on May 29 after discovering a water line failure last month at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery (LNFH).

Most Chinook Have Already Migrated

However, the department also said current information indicates the majority of Chinook have already migrated through the traditional fishing boundary.

WDFW Explains Decision

As of June 4, over 75% of the forecasted Chinook forecasted to return to the Icicle River are already in the broodstock collection ponds at LNFH. Effectively, the run has already concluded, as the department said there have not been indications that more fish are on their way.

“Spring Chinook typically migrate through the Icicle River quickly, especially under low and clear water conditions. Fishing success depends on opening the river at a time that coincides with active migration,” said WDFW North Central WA Fish Program Manager Chad Jackson. “It is unfortunate we were not able to open this fishery in 2026.”

Hatchery Broodstock Goals Met

LNFH met its broodstock collection targets, ensuring egg harvesting and smolt release will achieve program goals. However, meeting these conservation objectives results in not opening a recreational season on the Icicle.