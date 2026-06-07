A wildland fire burning on the backside of Chelan Butte is 50% contained after growing to 3,000 acres and triggering Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices.

Fire Rapidly Expands Saturday Afternoon

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The fire sparked just before 11 a.m. Saturday and was initially estimated at about five acres, before exploding to 1,500 acres.

Evacuation Notices Issued Near Chelan Falls

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Chelan County Emergency Management issued a Level 1 Fire advisory at around 3:35 p.m, before the fire doubled in size to 3,000 acres just after 4 p.m.

Level 2 fire evacuations were issued for the Chelan Falls area around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters Increase Containment Overnight

Crews corralled the blaze to 20% containment at just after midnight, and the fire size was revised to 1,500 acres as of early Sunday afternoon, which resulted in Level 2 evacuations being rescinded.

Current Evacuation Areas and Fire Status

As of Sunday evening, the fire is 50% contained and a Level 1 advisory exists for Hawks Meadow, Hawk Ridge, Downey Canyon, the Chelan Falls Area, and Gorge Road.