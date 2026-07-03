Delays For Drivers On SR-155 Over Grand Coulee Bridge To Begin July 13

Drivers on State Route 155 near Coulee Dam can expect delays later this month and for much of August.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the slowdowns will be caused by a project to make repairs on the Grand Coulee Bridge, which connects the towns of Coulee Dam in Okanogan County and Grand Coulee in Grant County.

The project will include removing the asphalt layers on the bridge so contractor crews can access its deck panels for the installation of steel plates to bolster its framework.

DOT officials say the bridge has incurred noticeable damage to its decking over the past few years and a recent inspection discovered its expansion joints were malfunctioning. They add the work will assist in preventing further damage to the structure and improve motorist safety.

During the work, travelers will encounter lane closures and automated portable traffic signals to guide traffic over the bridge in alternating directions, as well as bridge closures of an hour or more during nighttime hours.

The DOT says the project has a cost estimate of around $1 million and is designed to be a temporary fix as they study a more permanent rehabilitation for the bridge to begin next summer.

The temporary repairs are scheduled to start on July 13 and be completed by Aug. 21.