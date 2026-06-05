The Wenatchee School District Board of Directors is considering a bond resolution at its upcoming meetings this month.

Bond Proposal Targets School Modernization

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The district said this comes after an almost three-year study to modernize Wenatchee High School and replace HVAC systems at seven schools across the district to improve heating and cooling and wildfire smoke filtration.

Architects to Present Community Design Results

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The first meeting is Wednesday, June 10, where architects will present the results of a five-month, community-driven design engagement process. The presentation includes preliminary conceptual floor plan designs for a modernized Wenatchee High School and a total bond amount based on estimates from professional school construction cost estimators. Board members will have the opportunity to discuss the findings and ask questions.

Students, Families Helped Shape Plans

The design process included extensive input from students, staff, families and community members through the Student Design Advisory Committee, Staff Design Advisory Committee, Community Design Advisory Committee, public open houses, community events, and an online input forum.

What the Bond Would Fund

On June 23, the board is expected to take action on a resolution to place the bond measure on the November ballot. If approved, the bond would fund renovations to portions of the existing WHS, replace classrooms with new construction, and retrofit HVAC systems in Mission View Elementary, Newbery Elementary, Sunnyslope Elementary, Lewis & Clark Elementary, Foothills Middle School, Pioneer Middle School, and Orchard Middle School.