A Wenatchee High School sophomore has been selected to attend a national conference for students interested in careers in medicine and medical research.

Bella Brown has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 23 through 25, 2027, at the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus near Boston.

The honors-only program brings together high school students from across the country who are interested in becoming physicians or pursuing medical research.

According to the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, Brown was selected based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and interest in pursuing a career in medicine.

During the three-day conference, students will hear from medical researchers and other leaders in the field, receive guidance about medical school and learn about advances in medicine and medical technology.

The conference is organized by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, which provides mentoring and other resources for students interested in careers as physicians and medical scientists.