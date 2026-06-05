Leavenworth Warns Public After Cougar Sightings at Popular Park
Officials in Leavenworth are warning of cougar sightings in Waterfront Park.
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In a press release, the city said the most recent sighting Thursday was north of the playground area in the park.
The city posted warning signs about cougars and bears at the entrance of the park.
Officials say that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is aware of the sightings, and the public should notify WILDCOMM Communications at 360-902-2936 and only call 911 if the encounter is life-threatening.
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