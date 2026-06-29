The Wenatchee AppleSox are the West Coast League North First Half Champions for the second time in the two-half playoff era following their 13-6 win over the Walla Walla Sweets Sunday.

Wenatchee Earns 17th Playoff Berth

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The title gives the AppleSox their 17th playoff berth in franchise history after a 19-8 campaign in the first 27 games of the season. Their record tied the Bellingham Bells, but the ‘Sox hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bells following a two-game-to-one series win in Bellingham in early June.

Strong First-Half Series Play

The AppleSox dominated most of the First Half, with a series record of 8-1. They earned two series sweeps, one against Kamloops in the home opening series June 5-8, and another on the road against Yakima June 23-25.

Key Road and Home Series Wins

The ‘Sox started off their season on the road in Edmonton, splitting the first two games of the season before rain forced the postponement of the series finale. Following three close games in Bellingham, and another tough series at home against Kamloops, Wenatchee dropped the first game against Springfield before finishing strong in the final two games of the opening home stand to take the series 2-1.

Wenatchee continued their strong first half in Nanaimo, clinching the series in the first two games before dropping the closing game of the series. Wenatchee bounced back by taking three of four from Edmonton at home, and finishing their last homestand of the First Half 5-2 after taking another series from Nanaimo two games to one.

Walla Walla handed the ‘Sox their only series loss in the First Half in the final series before the break, but Wenatchee’s win on Sunday clinched the playoffs.

Playoff Picture Set in WCL North

With the First Half Championship, the AppleSox clinch the #1 seed in the West Coast League North Division Playoffs. They will take on the #4 seed, who will be determined in the Second Half, in the playoffs. Wenatchee will host Game 2 and Game 3 if necessary.

The Playoffs start Aug. 7. The AppleSox return home for a five game homestand, starting off with two exhibition games against the Dub Sea Fish Sticks Tuesday, June 30.

Upcoming Homestand and Exhibition Games

The AppleSox continue their homestand with Fireworks Night on July 3 against the Edmonton Riverhawks. You can get your tickets now at applesox.com.