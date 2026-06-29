The Community Foundation of North Central Washington (CFNCW) is now accepting applications for its Legacy Funds Grant program, a competitive funding opportunity now entering its third year.

Applications Now Open for Third Year

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The program provides place-based, community-centered, unrestricted funding to charitable organizations across four regions: Cashmere, the Chelan Valley, the Upper Valley, and the Wenatchee Valley. Eligible organizations will complete a single online application regardless of location. The deadline to apply is Aug. 15.

Local Advisory Boards Guide Funding Decisions

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Each Legacy Fund is guided by a Local Advisory Board made up of volunteers from diverse backgrounds who represent a broad cross-section of their communities. The boards receive training on how CFNCW grants are reviewed and evaluated and include a foundation trustee and staff member to help oversee the process.

The advisory boards are responsible for setting grant criteria specific to their region, reviewing applications, and recommending funding awards. CFNCW says the structure is designed to ensure decisions reflect each community’s most pressing needs and opportunities by placing grantmaking in the hands of local volunteers.

Community Voices Shape Grant Criteria

“We are proud of how distinctly each community has made its Legacy Fund its own,” said Jennifer Short, CFNCW’s director of community grants. “These are local voices who are shaping grantmaking, and there is so much creative energy and dedication coming through the Local Advisory Boards. Watching North Central Washington celebrate local grantmaking in so many different ways is inspiring. I can’t wait to get back out there for year three!”

CFNCW says the Legacy Funds were developed in partnership with donors who made directed gifts to support their communities, either through planned giving or during their lifetime. The foundation later reshaped its competitive grantmaking program to honor donor intent while also incorporating local knowledge and expanding community involvement in nonprofit funding decisions.