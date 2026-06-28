A brush fire burned 30 acres and caused Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation notices in Malaga Sunday.

Timeline of Events

READ MORE: Malaga Fire Forces Level 2 Evacuation Notices

It started at approximately 12:20 p.m. Dispatchers issued a second alarm approximately 15 minutes later, and officials placed evacuation notices for Conarty Road, Eagle View Drive, and Chandrin Lane. Level 1 “Be Alert” Evacuation Notices were in place for the rest of Malaga.

Air Resources Proved Effective

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Andy Davidson said aircraft fighting the Hamilton Fire in Winthrop just happened to see the fire on their return, and arrived at the scene right as fire crews arrived at the fire.

“It was a great coordinated attack,” Davidson said. “There were no structures lost, nobody hurt.”

Fire Was Human Caused

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Davidson said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but said it was human caused.

“We encourage everybody to be wise. Just because it cools down, doesn’t mean it isn’t dry,” Davidson said. “The fuels are ripe and ready to burn.”

Burn Ban in Effect Despite Cooler Temperatures

There is a burn ban in effect, which includes burning garbage or yard debris, except for a narrow scope of orchards with proper permits.



Evacuation Notices Downgraded

All areas that were previously on Level 2 notices have been downgraded to Level 1, and any areas that were Level 1 have been rescinded.